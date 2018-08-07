Seeds Venus Williams, Karolina Pliskova and Julia Goerges all advanced to the second round of the WTA's Rogers Cup, as rain curtailed the schedule in Montreal.

A beaten finalist at this event in 2014, Williams's experience told against her teenage compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the WTA Premier 5 tournament, the 38 year-old winning in straight sets.

"I think she had a really great second serve," Williams said. "I think I got a better feel for it in the second set. In the first set, I was still figuring it out. I hadn't really seen her play."

Pliskova and Goerges also progressed on the outdoor hard courts in Quebec, but Maria Sharapova will have to wait to join them, as bad weather interrupted the 31 year-old's match in the first set late on the opening day in Canada.