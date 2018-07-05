Van Uytvanck ousts defending champion Muguruza

Van Uytvanck had never made it out of the second round at the All England Club, but the 47-ranked Belgian came from a set down to beat the third seed 5-7 6-2 6-1 on Friday (AEST).

Muguruza was among the favourites to retain her title at SW19, but came across an inspired Van Uytvanck on No.2 Court.

Defeat for the world number three ensured that six of the top 10 seeds in the women's draw have failed to make it into round three.

Van Uytvanck showed no signs of nerves as she combined power and finesse to stun the Spaniard, reaching the third round of a major for the first time since her run to the quarter-finals of the French Open three years ago.

The 24-year-old struck 20 winners and won 71 per cent of points on her first serve, breaking seven times to send Muguruza packing.

Muguruza's serve let her down after she took the opening set and marched off looking like she did not know what had hit her after Van Uytvanck sealed a shock victory with a powerful serve.