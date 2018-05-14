LaLiga
Tsonga withdraws from French Open

A two-time semi-finalist at Roland Garros, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will not feature at this year's French Open.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the French Open, having failed to recover from a knee operation in time to compete at Roland Garros.

Tsonga, who has not played since the semi-finals of the Open de Sud de France in February, underwent surgery in April.

He has been forced to pull out of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which he won in 2017, as well as Roland Garros.

The second grand slam of the year starts on 28 May (AEST).

"I'm obviously very disappointed, but I still want to come to Lyon as an ambassador and to Roland Garros as a spectator," Tsonga said. 

Tsonga has twice reached the semi-finals of his home slam, doing so in 2013 and 2015. However, he has not progressed to the last four of a major since his 2015 run in Paris.

