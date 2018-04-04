Tsonga eyes clay-court return after knee surgery

The Frenchman has been absent from the ATP Tour since retiring with the problem in his semi-final against Lucas Pouille at the Open Sud de France in early February.

On Wednesday, the world number 37 confirmed he had gone under the knife but is hoping to return at some stage during the clay season, which runs until early June and concludes at the French Open.

"Hello everyone, a little note to tell you that despite an attempt to return to competition, my knee responded unfavourably," Tsonga posted on Twitter.

"So I couldn't escape a little operation that took place yesterday and went very well.

"Everyone is optimistic for a quick return to the court, our goal is always to tread the clay this season. Thanks again for your support!"