Tsitsipas claims maiden ATP crown

Qualifier Gulbis had seen off Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock and John Isner on his way to a first final in four years, but Tsitsipas proved a step too far as the Greek secured a 6-4 6-4 win.

The rising star had lost the two previous finals he had qualified for this year but there was nothing stopping him in this one, Tsitsipas sealing the title in 81 minutes.

A tight opening set saw both men serve superbly with break points at a premium. Gulbis missed his in the first game, but Tsitsipas made no mistake when his opportunity came at 5-4.

The second followed a similar trend with neither man able to fashion an opening in the first nine games.

Finally there was a chink of light for Tsitsipas, though, as Gulbis was broken to love to leave his 20-year-old opponent celebrating a first tournament title.