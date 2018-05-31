Serena fights back to crash Barty party

Former world number one Williams is playing a first major tournament since winning the 2017 Australian Open, after giving birth to her first child in September.

Barty had spoken of seeing facing Williams as an opportunity, and it was one the Australian looked like grasping.

However, the 23-time grand slam victor turned the match on its head and, as she started dominating the rallies, a fourth French Open title appeared a realistic possibility.

The America great was staring down the barrel of defeat after losing the first set to the 17th seed, but roared back for a 3-6 6-3 6-4 triumph.

Halep's progression was much more comfortable, a 6-3 6-1 victory over Townsend bringing up a 30th match win of the year, while Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber were all round-two winners.

The world number one has openly admitted to struggling to cope with pressure of big matches in the past, but says she is feeling more relaxed on court.

"I feel happier on court now to play matches, and also when I practice," she said.

"You know I also felt the pleasure in the past, but I couldn't show it, so now I relax myself. I improved a lot in my thinking. I'm more positive."