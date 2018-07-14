Serena denied fairytale Wimbledon victory by classy Kerber

Williams was aiming to match Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles titles after a remarkable run just 10 months on from the birth of her first child.

However, Kerber's vintage defensive skills enabled the German to neutralise her opponent's immense power and earned the 11th seed a 6-3 6-3 victory on Centre Court for her first Wimbledon crown.

Victory caps a brilliant return to form for Kerber, who is now a three-time grand slam champion having gained revenge for her defeat to Williams in the 2016 final at the All England Club.

Kerber, who is only the second person after Williams's sister Venus to beat the American in multiple slam finals, lifted the Australian and US Open titles two years ago en route to the top of the world rankings, and is projected to move as high as fourth.

Williams will undoubtedly feel the sting of defeat, but the veteran can take great pride from her performance this fortnight, less than a year after she sustained life-threatening complications and was bedridden for six weeks following the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia.