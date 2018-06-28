2018 FIFA World Cup
Tennis

Seeds continue to tumble at Eastbourne

Hopes of a British winner at Eastbourne came to an end on Friday (AEST) as home favourites Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie both lost in the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley International.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Having knocked out the returning Andy Murray in the previous round, second seed Edmund let slip a one-set lead in his enthralling clash with Mikhail Kukushkin.

The world number 90 reached his first semi-final on the ATP Tour since February 2017 thanks to an impressive performance in the decider, winning the first three games on the spin on his way to a 5-7 6-3 6-1 triumph.

Kukushkin's reward is a last-four meeting with Mischa Zverev, the German having also caused an upset by beating third seed Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-3 in just 81 minutes.

Wild card Norrie, meanwhile, saw his run in the tournament come to an end at the hands of Lukas Lacko.

Slovakian Lacko - who toppled top seed Diego Schwartzman in his last outing - eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory and will next face surprise French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato, who defeated John Millman 5-7 6-3 6-2.

At the Antalya Open in Turkey, top seed Adrian Mannarino will face fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils after they recorded 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 wins over Joao Sousa and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez respectively.

Having battled back from a set down to defeat Marius Copil in the last round, Damir Dzumhur needed just over an hour to see off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 6-1 and reach the last four.

The second seed will be up against Jiri Vesely, who overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to reach the semi-final stage of an ATP event for the first time this season.

News tennis
Previous Bouchard books Wimbledon spot, Tomic misses out
Read
Bouchard books Wimbledon spot, Tomic misses out
Next