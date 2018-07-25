Schwartzman through in Hamburg, Verdasco out

No.2 seed Schwartzman was too good for qualifier Masur in his homeland, beating the qualifier 6-2 6-2 in Hamburg.

The world No.12 from Argentina won 79 per cent of points on his first serve and broke twice in each set to march into the last eight.

Schwartzman will now face defending champion and compatriot Leonardo Mayer, a 6-1 7-5 winner against Gael Monfils.

Brazilian lucky loser Thiago Monteiro claimed the scalp No.8 seed Verdasco, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 7-5.

Qualifier Jozef Kovalik also advanced at the expense of Rudolf Molleker, the German wildcard going down 6-4 6-0 after toppling David Ferrer in the first round.

Matteo Berrettini upset No.4 seed Andrey Rublev in round two of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Italian Berrettini grasped all three break-point opportunities and served with assurance to set up a meeting with Feliciano Lopez, a 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 winner over fellow Spaniard Oriol Roca Batalla.

No.2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut also came from a set down to defeat Jaume Munar in another all-Spanish second-round match, while Taro Daniel got the better of Roberto Carballes Baena.