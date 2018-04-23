Rybarikova sets up Halep clash in Stuttgart

Watch the WTA Stuttgart Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Halep and Garbine Muguruza were given first-round byes at the WTA Premier event and the Romanian will now face 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Rybarikova – the winner of Monday's only main-draw match.

There were two matches played at the Istanbul Cup, where second seed Svetlana Kuznetsova progressed in straight sets.

The Russian was a 6-3 6-3 winner against Wang Qiang – her first victory since the US Open due to a wrist injury – while Christina McHale battled past Mona Barthel.

In a tight contest, McHale prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3.