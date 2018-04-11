Watch the WTA Bogota LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Rain wreaked havoc in Colombia, however, Dalila Jakupovic overcame a lengthy delay to stun sixth seed Riske 6-2 6-2 on Wednesday (AEST).

Jakupovic was in the box seat as she led the American 6-2 3-2 before rain forced play to be suspended for almost six hours.

When the weather cleared, Slovenian Jakupovic – who converted all four of her break points – won three successive games to book her spot in the next round.

"It was very hard with the conditions because it's altitude, and the rain, it was difficult with this waiting," Jakupovic said. "We waited more than five hours, I think. I'm happy I won, but it was difficult."

The only other match completed in Bogota saw Polish second seed Linette overcome Evgeniya Rodina 6-3 7-5.

Linette – who hit 22 winners and tallied 40 unforced errors – also endured a rain delay before seeing off her Russian opponent in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Open Lugano was once again washed out by rain on Tuesday.

Wet weather ruined Monday's schedule and it was no different 24 hours later, with the likes of Elise Mertens, Alison Van Uytvanck and Yulia Putintseva unable to complete their matches.

Top seed Kristina Mladenovic is scheduled to play in the Swiss city on Thursday.