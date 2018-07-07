Record-breaking Federer marches on

Defending champion Federer sauntered into the last 16 with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, surpassing a men's record of 175 victories on grass that he had shared with Jimmy Connors.

While it is almost taken for granted that the 20-time grand slam champion will feature in the second week at the All England Club, the same can certainly not be said of American McDonald.

The world number 103, playing in the main draw at SW19 for the first time, ousted Marin Cilic's conqueror Guido Pella 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Zverev recovered from illness to battle back and see off McDonald's compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7 (0-7) 6-1 6-2 after the fourth seed was a set away from going out when play was suspended on Thursday due to the light.

John Isner and Gael Monfils, who beat 11th seed Sam Querrey, reached the second week for the first time, while 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas made history and Adrian Mannarino also progressed along with Kevin Anderson.