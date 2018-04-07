LaLiga
Rain halts play in Charleston

Julia Goerges and Anastasija Sevastova will have to come back on Monday (AEST) to complete their Charleston Open semi-final after rain halted play.

 

The duo is locked at 4-4 in the first set, while Kiki Bertens and Madison Keys, a finalist in 2015, were not able to begin their last-four clash on Sunday (AEST). 

Inclement weather saw the opening match put back and in the brief time the crowd was treated to some action, it got to see a break apiece before the wet conditions ultimately forced an early finish.

German Goerges, seeded No.5, is the highest-ranked player remaining in the competition, sitting No.13 in the world.

Weather permitting, the final will also be played on Monday (AEST).

