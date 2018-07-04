Rain halts Cilic's charge

Cilic was beaten by Federer in last year's final and could meet the eight-time champion in the last four this time around, yet his hopes were dampened on Court 1.

Not only did the third seed fail to complete his match with Guido Pella, but a brief resumption saw his opponent belatedly gain a foothold.

Cilic was in complete control at 6-3 6-1 when the players were forced off the court midway through the third set, with the Croatian clearly itching to get back on.

And he and Pella were briefly allowed to resume their clash before play was suspended for the day, but that decision could yet prove costly for Cilic.

He lost his serve in the third game before he was forced off again, meaning he may now have to play at least one more set on Thursday.

Federer was far more comfortable in his match, easing to a 6-4 6-4 6-1 triumph over Lukas Lacko on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, Kevin Anderson's clash with Andreas Seppi was also suspended, as was Stan Wawrinka's attempted comeback from two sets down against Thomas Fabbiano.

Before the weather interrupted, Gael Monfils had the crowd going on Court 3 with a number of stunning shots in his victory over Paolo Lorenzi.