Pliskova, Wozniacki progress at Eastbourne

With the grass-court grand slam in Wimbledon just a week away, Pliskova and world number two Wozniacki were the big-hitters on show on Tuesday (AEST).

Although both made it through, Pliskova was worked rather harder than the top seed as she required three sets to overcome Anastasia Pavyluchenkova 6-4 2-6 6-3.

Pliskova had fallen early to Magdalena Rybarikova at last week's Birmingham Classic, with the world number seven delighted to come through a real test on this occasion.

"It is tough to come in defending a title, but I was happy to get three sets on this court and a win today," she said on-court.

Following Pliskova onto Centre Court, Wozniacki's victory against Camila Giorgi was straightforward, 6-2 6-3.

The pair were the only seeds in action, playing the first two second-round matches of the tournament after byes, but several other stars were in action in the first round at the start of the week.

Mihaela Buzarnescu turned her clash with Peng Shuai on its head to march through, winning 5-7 6-2 6-1, while Agnieszka Radwanska - returning from injury - breezed past Timea Babos in straight sets.

Sam Stosur let a one-set lead slip to crash out to Alison van Uytvanck, with Heather Watson following suit in a 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 6-3 reverse to Kristina Mladenovic.