Pliskova sets up Vandeweghe final

World No.6 Pliskova won all 16 points on her serve in the second set to complete a 6-4 6-2 triumph over the unseeded Estonian in a little more than an hour.

A pair of double-faults from Kontaveit handed her opponent three break points in game five of the opening set, but a couple of routine misses from the Czech let her back in.

Errors would prove the world No.31's undoing, though, and Pliskova served the set out to love, before racing to a routine victory over her powerless opponent.

"My serve was there, that's always the key with my game," Pliskova said. "Happy I found my rhythm in the second set and I started to feel the game a little better, that's why the score was easy."

She will come up against another big server in the final in the shape of Vandeweghe.

The American beat Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-2, but needed the help of the net to wrong-foot her opponent and consolidate her solitary break in the opening set.

Vandeweghe showed great speed to return a drop-shot from Garcia and take a 3-2 lead in the second, and she reeled off the remaining three games to edge closer to a first WTA Tour title in almost two years.