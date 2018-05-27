Ostapenko fumes after early exit

Ostapenko sent shockwaves around Paris and far beyond when she claimed a first tour-level title at Roland Garros last year, but it was a very different story 12 months on.

It was the 66-ranked Kozlova's turn to raise eyebrows when the main-draw matches got under way, beating the fifth seed 7-5 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Williams was another seed to fall, the seven-time major singles champion going down 6-4 7-5 to Chinese outsider Qiang Wang.

Johanna Konta, the 22nd seed, also made an early exit on a glorious day, losing 6-4 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva.

There was no such trouble for US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who cruised to a 6-2 6-0 thrashing of Arantxa Rus and the in-form Elina Svitolina also advanced in straight sets at the expense of Ajla Tomljanovic.