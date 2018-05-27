UEFA Champions League
Ostapenko fumes after early exit

Jelena Ostapenko reflected on a "terrible day at the office" after the defending champion suffered a surprise loss to Kateryna Kozlova and Venus Williams also crashed out in the first round of the French Open on Sunday.

Getty Images

Ostapenko sent shockwaves around Paris and far beyond when she claimed a first tour-level title at Roland Garros last year, but it was a very different story 12 months on.

It was the 66-ranked Kozlova's turn to raise eyebrows when the main-draw matches got under way, beating the fifth seed 7-5 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Williams was another seed to fall, the seven-time major singles champion going down 6-4 7-5 to Chinese outsider Qiang Wang.

Johanna Konta, the 22nd seed, also made an early exit on a glorious day, losing 6-4 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva.

There was no such trouble for US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who cruised to a 6-2 6-0 thrashing of Arantxa Rus and the in-form Elina Svitolina also advanced in straight sets at the expense of Ajla Tomljanovic.

