Nadal delayed by rain as Djokovic eases through

In his quest for an 11th title at Roland Garros, defending champion Nadal took the first two sets but was 3-0 down in the third when officials deemed the rain to be too heavy to continue on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal had previously indicated he was happy to continue after winning the second set - seemingly in a bid to claim victory and ensure a rest day - but the enforced break may have come at an opportune moment as he took his leave under the shelter of an umbrella.

Earlier in the day and under brighter skies, 2016 winner Novak Djokovic began his campaign with a straight-sets success over Rogerio Dutra Silva, but Stan Wawrinka - triumphant in 2015 - was eliminated following a five-set thriller with Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.