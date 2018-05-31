Nadal, Del Potro keep on rolling in Paris

The world number one is a huge Madrid fan and praised the departing Zidane after a 6-2 6-1 6-1 victory over Pella, which at times felt like an exhibition match.

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Juan Martin del Potro was similarly dominant against veteran Julien Benneteau, making his last French Open appearance, but Marin Cilic had a slightly more difficult second-round outing.

Nadal's class was evident against Pella, who - after making a decent start to the first set - was unable to stop the Spanish juggernaut.

Next up for the world number one and 10-time champion at Roland Garros is Richard Gasquet, a player he considers a good friend on tour.

"I have a great relationship with him always, since we were kids," he said. "We met each other first time when we were 12.

"The first thing is he's a very good person. He's a very normal guy. We practiced hundreds of times together. He came to Mallorca."