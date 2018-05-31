2018 FIFA World Cup
Nadal, Del Potro keep on rolling in Paris

Rafael Nadal's disappointment at the resignation of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was quickly put to one side as he dominated Guido Pella at the French Open.

The world number one is a huge Madrid fan and praised the departing Zidane after a 6-2 6-1 6-1 victory over Pella, which at times felt like an exhibition match.

SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT: Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Juan Martin del Potro was similarly dominant against veteran Julien Benneteau, making his last French Open appearance, but Marin Cilic had a slightly more difficult second-round outing.

Nadal's class was evident against Pella, who - after making a decent start to the first set - was unable to stop the Spanish juggernaut.

Next up for the world number one and 10-time champion at Roland Garros is Richard Gasquet, a player he considers a good friend on tour.

"I have a great relationship with him always, since we were kids," he said. "We met each other first time when we were 12.

"The first thing is he's a very good person. He's a very normal guy. We practiced hundreds of times together. He came to Mallorca." 

