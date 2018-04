While Nadal was comfortable in seeing off Aljaz Bedene, Djokovic required 10 match points to finally put his match with Borna Coric to bed.

The pair remain on course to meet in the quarter-finals, facing Karen Khachanov and Dominic Thiem respectively in the next round.

Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, meanwhile, were among the day's biggest casualties in the principality.