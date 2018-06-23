Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne

Murray returned from almost a year on the sidelines at the Fever-Tree Championships earlier this week, impressing in a three-set defeat to Nick Kyrgios.

The former world number one duly accepted a wildcard for next week's event in Eastbourne, as he seeks to build fitness ahead of a possible grand slam comeback at Wimbledon.

However, Murray's hopes of getting plenty of match action under his belt have potentially been hit after he was drawn against fellow three-time slam champion Wawrinka in round one.

The winner of the eye-catching tie will face second seed Kyle Edmund, who was also in line to face Murray at Queen's had the latter beaten Kyrgios.