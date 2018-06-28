Murray spent almost a year out after last year's grass-court grand slam, returning at Queen's Club last week and then featuring at Eastbourne this week.

Fellow Briton Kyle Edmund knocked Murray out of the Nature Valley International on Wednesday, meaning the former world number one has played just a trio of three-set matches in the past 12 months.

Entry to a major and five-set matches may prove beyond Murray, who would be unseeded in SW19, but he will continue to mull his options before making a decision ahead of Friday's draw.

"There is no risk of [injury with] me playing tennis just now," he told reporters after losing to Edmund. "That's not really the point.

"It's just whether I feel like I'm able to do myself justice. Two weeks ago I practiced with Kyle and I didn't win a game.

"That was the first set or points that I played in six months basically, since I was playing to try to get ready for the Australian Open [in January].

"I have made decent improvements in the last couple of weeks and obviously have been somewhat competitive in the matches that I have played. But I don't just want to go out there to just play.

"I want to be able to compete properly. And if I don't feel like I can do that, then I won't play. If I do and physically I feel ready, mentally I'm in the right place, then I'll go for it.

"But there's no danger about me injuring my hip more than there would be at any other stage.

"I need to be very patient just now and not get too high or low, depending on a few results. Hopefully, obviously, things can continue to go in the right direction but, with something like this, it takes time and I'll certainly give it my best shot."

After their clash at Eastbourne, Edmund posted a message to Murray on his Twitter page, saying, "See you at Wimbledon".