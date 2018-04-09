Muguruza claims first title of the year

Muguruza – the world number three – dropped the opening set before rallying to outlast fourth seed Timea Babos 3-6 6-4 6-3.

The Spanish star reached the final in Doha but she lost to Petra Kvitova, however, there was no denying Muguruza in her second decider of the year after almost two-and-a-half hours in Mexico.

At the Charleston Open, Bertens claimed the biggest title of her career after seeing off fifth seed Julia Goerges 6-2 6-1.

Belgian 12th seed Bertens was forced to play back-to-back matches on Sunday after rain wreaked havoc.

Bertens was not overawed in her second match of the day – having upstaged Madison Keys in a gruelling three-set battle – as she accounted for Germany's Goerges in less than an hour to secure her maiden WTA Tour Premier-level trophy.

"It's just unbelievable. I think I cannot really realise it yet, but I'm just so happy and proud I think of myself," Bertens said.