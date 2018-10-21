Momentum key to Pliskova's Singapore hopes

Pliskova, who is the last of the eight players to qualify for the season-ending tournament, was more than a match for Wozniacki, emerging with an impressive 6-2 6-4 triumph.

Indeed, the Czech actually feels she may have benefited from the need to play additional matches in recent weeks to book her place in Singapore, with this her third tournament in October.

"You always feel better by coming on the court by having a lot of matches in the last few weeks," Pliskova said after her victory. "I feel like that's important, but not only with me but I think with everybody.

"It's true that when Domi [Cibulkova] won, she was playing until the last moment, [Caroline] Garcia, [Svetlana] Kuznetsova, too.

"There are a lot of indoor tournaments in the weeks before, so you can really get used to it here. The matches can really help you to get the confidence back from just playing. Knowing you have to play three matches can help, too."

Pliskova saved all 10 break points she faced on her own serve, leaving Wozniacki rueful in defeat.

"I had break points in almost every single [one] of her service games and I didn't get any one of them," the Dane said. "That was disappointing.

"I think, if I had got some of them, the outcome could have been different. But it wasn't to be. I'll just have to go back and practice, get some shots in and try to do better next time."