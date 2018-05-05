LaLiga
Mertens wins third title of 2018

Elise Mertens claimed her third WTA Tour title of the season with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at the Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

The Belgian had already triumphed in Hobart and Lugano this year and added victory in Morocco on Sunday (AEST).

Mertens won four games in a row from 2-2 to take the opening set and raced into a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second.

World No.96 Tomljanovic, who was chasing her maiden title, rallied to pull level with two breaks of her own, saving a match point at 5-4 down.

But she could not complete the comeback, as Mertens built an early cushion in the tie-break and held on for a straight-sets win.

