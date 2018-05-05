Mertens wins third title of 2018

The Belgian had already triumphed in Hobart and Lugano this year and added victory in Morocco on Sunday (AEST).

Mertens won four games in a row from 2-2 to take the opening set and raced into a 3-0 lead at the beginning of the second.

World No.96 Tomljanovic, who was chasing her maiden title, rallied to pull level with two breaks of her own, saving a match point at 5-4 down.

But she could not complete the comeback, as Mertens built an early cushion in the tie-break and held on for a straight-sets win.