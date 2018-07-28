Mayer saves match point to continue Hamburg affair

The Argentine — champion in 2014 and 2017 — was staring down the barrel when 6-5 down in a third-set tiebreak.

However, Mayer fought off the danger and eventually recovered to record a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (9-7) victory in a gruelling encounter lasting two hours and 51 minutes.

Mayer had won just two of his past nine matches heading into Hamburg, but has rediscovered his form on the German clay, and fired 42 winners against the attack-minded Kovalik.

Nikoloz Basilashvili stands in his way of further glory, the Georgian winning a see-saw encounter 7-5 0-6 6-1 against Nicolas Jarry.

At the Swiss Open Gstaad, No.2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut had to dig deep to record a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 triumph over Laslo Djere and will face Matteo Berrettini in the final after the Italian saw off Jurgen Zopp 6-4 7-6 (8-6).