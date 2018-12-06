Mauresmo gives up Davis Cup role to coach Pouille

Amelie Mauresmo will no longer serve as France's Davis Cup captain after agreeing to become the new coach of Lucas Pouille.

Mauresmo - a two-time grand slam champion and former world number one - was appointed in June as the future successor to Yannick Noah, whose tenure as Davis Cup skipper ended with last month's final defeat to Croatia.

However, the former coach of Andy Murray will now take up a role with world number 32 Pouille, leaving the French Tennis Federation (FTF) to seek an alternative captain.

In a statement, the FTF insisted it "supports and encourages this project [Mauresmo's link-up with Pouille], which serves the interests of French tennis."

FFT technical director Pierre Cherret added: "It was important and logical for Lucas, after his fruitful collaboration with [former coach] Emmanuel Planque, to look for the person most likely to continue his development."

Pouille, who moved into the world's top 10 for the first time in March before enduring a dip in form, wrote on Twitter: "I am very happy to start my new collaboration with @AmeMauresmo! Her experience as a player and coach can help me achieve my goals."

The 24 year-old added: "I'm sure we're going to do great things together. Thanks to @FFTennis for the help provided. #Allez."