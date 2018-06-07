2018 FIFA World Cup
Tennis

Magnificent Halep masters Muguruza to reach final

Simona Halep reached a third French Open final and retained top spot in the rankings with a commanding straight-sets win over Garbine Muguruza.

Getty Images

Halep was runner-up for a second time at Roland Garros last year and lost the Australian Open final in January, but will have another opportunity to claim a maiden grand slam title on Sunday (AEST).

Muguruza had not dropped a set in the tournament before she was dominated by an aggressive Halep in the opener and the world number one came from a break down in the second to win 6-1 6-4.

A sprightly Halep returned superbly on a sunny afternoon on Court Philippe Chatrier, breaking six times in one of the most impressive performances of her career.

The top seed will face Sloane Stephens or Madison Keys in the final as she eyes an elusive first major in Paris.

News tennis
Previous Del Potro ends wait for Roland Garros semi-final
Read
Del Potro ends wait for Roland Garros semi-final
Next Stephens cruises into French Open final
Read
Stephens cruises into French Open final