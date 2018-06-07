Magnificent Halep masters Muguruza to reach final

Halep was runner-up for a second time at Roland Garros last year and lost the Australian Open final in January, but will have another opportunity to claim a maiden grand slam title on Sunday (AEST).

Muguruza had not dropped a set in the tournament before she was dominated by an aggressive Halep in the opener and the world number one came from a break down in the second to win 6-1 6-4.

A sprightly Halep returned superbly on a sunny afternoon on Court Philippe Chatrier, breaking six times in one of the most impressive performances of her career.

The top seed will face Sloane Stephens or Madison Keys in the final as she eyes an elusive first major in Paris.