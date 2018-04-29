Lucky loser Cecchinato reaches first final

Cecchinato, who only progressed to the main draw as a lucky loser after suffering defeat in the final round of qualifying, beat his fellow Italian 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 after two hours and 18 minutes on court in Budapest.

The world No.92 lost the first set and trailed 4-2 in the second before producing an impressive comeback, crucially breaking in the sixth game of the decider before serving out for the match.

"It is very strange because I lost last week [in qualifying] and tomorrow I will play the final," Cecchinato said. "I am very happy."

The tournament is certain to see a first-time winner on the ATP Tour, despite the identity of Cecchinato's opponent yet to be determined.

Aljaz Bedene and John Millman were level at one set apiece when bad light suspended play, the duo set to return to court on Monday (AEST) to complete their semi-final.

Australian Millman's quarter-final match was also delayed into a second day. He completed a 2-6 6-1 6-4 triumph over Yannick Maden on Sunday (AEST) to reach the last four.