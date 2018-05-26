Larsson claims Nuremberg Cup

The Swede's only previous singles success came in Bastad in 2015 but she doubled her tally with a a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory against Riske, whose next assignment is a first-round clash with world No.1 Simona Halep at the French Open.

Larsson, who will meet Bethanie Mattek-Sands first up at Roland Garros, found herself a break down early in the first set but hit back immediately to get things back on serve, recovering from 3-1 down in the tie-break to edge in front.

Larsson displayed her fighting qualities once again in the second, this time storming back from 4-1 behind to reel off five successive games and lift the title.

It was a third successive final at this tournament for Larsson, who claimed doubles glory alongside Kiki Bertens two years ago, before losing in the decider when partnered with Kirsten Flipkens in 2017.