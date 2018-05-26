UEFA Champions League
Larsson claims Nuremberg Cup

Johanna Larsson ended her three-year WTA Tour drought by defeating Alison Riske in the final of the Nuremberg Cup.

The Swede's only previous singles success came in Bastad in 2015 but she doubled her tally with a a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory against Riske, whose next assignment is a first-round clash with world No.1 Simona Halep at the French Open.

Larsson, who will meet Bethanie Mattek-Sands first up at Roland Garros, found herself a break down early in the first set but hit back immediately to get things back on serve, recovering from 3-1 down in the tie-break to edge in front.

Larsson displayed her fighting qualities once again in the second, this time storming back from 4-1 behind to reel off five successive games and lift the title.

It was a third successive final at this tournament for Larsson, who claimed doubles glory alongside Kiki Bertens two years ago, before losing in the decider when partnered with Kirsten Flipkens in 2017.

