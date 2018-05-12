Kvitova continues glittering 2018

The world No.10, who has now racked up four crowns in an impressive 2018, was pushed all the way by her unseeded opponent, but her class eventually told in an 11th consecutive victory on clay.

Kvitova has now racked up a record third triumph in the Spanish capital and won more Tour titles than any other player this season. She will look to add to her burgeoning total at the Internazionali d'Italia next week.

The Czech had to come from behind to win the final in Prague against Mihaela Buzarnescu, but Kvitova ensured she would not require a similar fightback by winning the first set in this one.

The pair was evenly matched throughout, yet the favourite followed up every error with an impressive response, driving on towards the tie-break.

It was the same story again when Kvitova's double-fault looked to have put Bertens in control, only for the Czech to come roaring back and eventually claim the set.

Bertens had only won one game in the pair's sole previous meeting at Wimbledon in 2015, but she maintained a challenge on this occasion and broke in front in the second set, holding out to draw level in the match.

The games seemed to become even more fiercely contested in the final set and yet it was Bertens's double-fault that handed Kvitova a 4-2 lead, before the latter immediately returned the break by finding the net.

Further errors restored Kvitova's break lead and she successfully served out to love for her third Madrid Open title.