Kvitova claims maiden Prague Open title

Petra Kvitova came from a set down to clinch her maiden Prague Open title in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The home favourite had not dropped a set all week in the Czech capital but suffered a collapse of form in Sunday's (AEST) opener to hand world No.37 Buzarnescu the initiative.

Having opened up a 4-1 lead, Kvitova lost five successive games as unforced errors crept into her play.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion responded impressively, making three breaks to Buzarnescu's one in the second set to the delight of a partisan home crowd.

The decisive break of the third set came in the fourth game, as Buzarnescu sent a forehand long having saved two earlier break points.

Kvitova then held on for a win that represents her third WTA title of the season and her first on clay since the 2015 Madrid Open.

