2018 FIFA World Cup
Tennis

Kicker given three-year match-fixing ban

Nicolas Kicker has been banned from tennis for three years and fined $25,000 through the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program for match-fixing offences.

Getty Images

The Argentine was ruled last month to be guilty of "contriving the outcome" of matches at ATP Challenger Tour events in Padova, Italy, and Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2015.

Kicker was also guilty of failing to fully co-operate with a Tennis Integrity Unit investigation into these allegations.

Kicker will serve a three-year ban, with a further three years suspended.

The suspension has been backdated to 24 May, from when he was initially banned after the ruling, and Kicker will not be allowed to compete in or attend any tournaments recognised by the sport's governing bodies until 2021.

Kicker is ranked 100th in the world.

News
Previous Muguruza and Kvitova cruise through in Birmingham
Read
Muguruza and Kvitova cruise through in Birmingham
Next