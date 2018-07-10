2018 FIFA World Cup
Kerber sees off Kasatkina to reach last four

Angelique Kerber reached her third Wimbledon semi-final with a straight-sets defeat of a battling Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday (AEST).

Kerber drew on all of her experience to see off the exuberant Kasatkina under gloomy skies, the 11th seed winning 6-3 7-5 on Centre Court to stay in the hunt for a third grand slam title.

Kasatkina gave another demonstration of her immense natural talent, but the 21-year-old made 31 unforced errors and double-faulted seven times as she lacked composure at key moments in an entertaining quarter-final.

Kerber, runner-up at the All England Club during a 2016 season in which she claimed both of her major titles, eventually ended the Russian's resistance after she saved six match points.

The German had a little too much nous for the unpredictable Kasatkina and will face Jelena Ostapenko in the last four as she eyes a first Wimbledon title.

Kasatkina made an encouraging start, putting away a forehand winner to earn a break point in the first game, but Kerber escaped with a battling hold and the 14th seed gifted her a 2-0 lead after double-faulting twice in a nervy first service game.

An animated Kasatkina grew in confidence and punched the air when she got back on serve at 4-3 with a blistering forehand, but undid the good work by handing Kerber a second break with another two double faults.

The calm Kerber served out the set and went a break up at 2-1 in the second when the sprightly world number 14 sent a wild backhand way beyond the baseline.

Kasatkina continued to attack at every opportunity, though, and levelled at 3-3 with a classy forehand, but unforced errors were proving costly and there were six breaks in a row as Kerber felt the pressure.

The promising Kasatkina, who showed great athleticism and flair, saved match points with sublime drop shots and showed great defence to keep a magnificent point alive before Kerber put away a volley - drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

Kasatkina was unable to force a third set, though, drilling a forehand into the base of the net at full stretch to end her best run at Wimbledon.

