Isner through to eighth Atlanta Open final

A four-time winner of the ATP 250 tournament, No.1 seed Isner prevailed 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-1 to reach the decider.

The big-serving American hit 26 aces and converted four of 14 break points against No.4 seed Ebden to set up a showdown with Ryan Harrison.

Isner can join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win five or more titles at a single tournament if he reigns supreme in Atlanta.

"It was tough," Isner said after the win.

"Just like yesterday, I was able to get out early in the third set and that definitely took some pressure off. I'm very happy to be back in the final here. I need to get in the air conditioning and just rest so I could be ready for tomorrow."

Standing in the way of Isner and another Atlanta crown is No.8 seed and countryman Harrison, who came from behind to beat Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2.