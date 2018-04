Miami Open champion Isner won his seventh straight match to put United States 1-0 ahead in the tie in Nashville, battling past Joris De Loore 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

World No.14 Querrey followed up with a 6-1 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 victory over Ruben Bemelmans to secure a 2-0 lead.