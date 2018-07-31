Injured Wozniacki withdraws in Washington

Watch the WTA Washington LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The world number two was due to face Anhelina Kalinina in the final match on the newly named John A. Harris Grandstand on Wednesday (AEST).

Wozniacki will not start her hard-court season in Washington, though, after suffering an injury setback.

Lucky loser Ysaline Bonaventure will instead face Kalinina in the first round in the absence of the Australian Open champion.

Wozniacki has not played since suffering a shock defeat to Ekaterina Makarova in the second round of Wimbledon at the start of July.