LaLiga
Tennis

Injured Del Potro unsure about French Open

Juan Martin del Potro will make a decision on whether he plays the French Open in the coming days after confirming he is battling a groin strain.

Getty Images

Del Potro retired during his third-round Internazionali d'Italia clash against David Goffin on Friday (AEST).

The 29-year-old Argentinian said scans had shown a groin strain, with his availability for the year's second grand slam — which begins on  27 May — to be confirmed.

"After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I have suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome," Del Potro wrote on Twitter.

"I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I can play the French Open.

"Thanks for your support."

After a career riddled by wrist injuries, the 2009 US Open champion has enjoyed a fine few years back on the ATP World Tour, moving up to No.6 in the rankings.

Del Potro is a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, reaching the last four in 2009, while he also got to the quarter-finals in 2012.

News
Previous Djokovic sets up Nadal showdown in Rome
Read
Djokovic sets up Nadal showdown in Rome
Next Ruthless Svitolina reaches Rome final
Read
Ruthless Svitolina reaches Rome final