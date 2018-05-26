Injured Bacsinszky pulls out of French Open

The Swiss has been a regular challenger at Roland Garros in recent years, reaching the semi-finals in 2015 and 2017 either side of a run to the last eight in 2016.

However, she was hurt in training earlier this month and has now been forced to withdraw.

A message on the WTA Insider's official Twitter account read: "Timea Bacsinszky said she would hit at Roland Garros on Friday and make a decision on whether she could play.

"Unfortunately, the two-time semi-finalist tells reporters she has to pull out. Tough decision."

Bacsinszky had been due to meet qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez in her opening match and could have met world No.2 Caroline Wozniacki in the second round.