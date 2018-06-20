Halep pulls out of Eastbourne International

The world number one was due to start her grass-court season at Devonshire Park next week.

But Halep is set to go into the Wimbledon without a competitive match on grass under her belt after announcing that she will not play in Sussex.

The Romanian tweeted: "I'm very sorry to announce that I'm withdrawing from next week's Nature Valley International.

I’m sorry to announce that I’ve had to withdraw from Eastbourne next week. Below is my statement. I hope to see you there next year 😊 pic.twitter.com/U1Vta0pvNP — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 20, 2018

"I was experiencing Achilles tendon pain and inflammation during the French Open and it has yet to fully recover. I've been advised by my doctors that it needs more rest while continuing treatment.

"I loved competing in Eastbourne last year and hope to see you at this wonderful event next year.

"Thanks for your understanding and support."