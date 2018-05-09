LaLiga
Halep coasts in Madrid, Muguruza battles through

World number one Simona Halep starred on Wednesday (AEST) at the Madrid Open as fellow title hopefuls Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova also picked up victories.

Halep faces a tough test from Caroline Wozniacki to hold onto top spot in the rankings this week, the Romanian needing to defend her title for a third successive year to keep the Dane at bay.

The Australian Open runner-up was in fine form as she brushed aside the previously in-form Elise Mertens 6-0 6-3, Halep rarely troubled by one of the WTA's rising stars.

Kvitova had more of a battle to put Olympic champion Monica Puig away – winning a second-set tie-break 10-8 – while Muguruza had to come from a set down to oust Donna Vekic 2-6 6-4 6-1.

Johanna Konta's clay troubles continued as she was beaten by Bernarda Pera, but Carla Suarez Navarro impressed as she sent fourth seed Elina Svitolina crashing out.

