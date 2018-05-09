Halep coasts in Madrid, Muguruza battles through

Watch the WTA Madrid Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Halep faces a tough test from Caroline Wozniacki to hold onto top spot in the rankings this week, the Romanian needing to defend her title for a third successive year to keep the Dane at bay.

The Australian Open runner-up was in fine form as she brushed aside the previously in-form Elise Mertens 6-0 6-3, Halep rarely troubled by one of the WTA's rising stars.

Kvitova had more of a battle to put Olympic champion Monica Puig away – winning a second-set tie-break 10-8 – while Muguruza had to come from a set down to oust Donna Vekic 2-6 6-4 6-1.

Johanna Konta's clay troubles continued as she was beaten by Bernarda Pera, but Carla Suarez Navarro impressed as she sent fourth seed Elina Svitolina crashing out.