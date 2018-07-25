LaLiga
Tennis

Goerges sets up quarter-final with Danilovic

Julia Goerges set up a Moscow River Cup quarter-final against lucky loser Olga Danilovic after beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

Getty Images

No.1 seed Goerges was made to work in the second set after breezing through the opener, twice throwing away a break before finally clinching victory with ease in the tiebreak.

Danilovic shocked Kaia Kanepi in straight sets, as Anastasia Potapova downed Kristyna Pliskova to tee up a meeting with Valentyna Ivakhnenko.

Bucharest Open winner Anastasija Sevastova, the No.3 seed, was catching up on her first round match and advanced with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 triumph over Pauline Parmentier.

Alize Cornet crashed out as she let a one-set lead slip to Laura Siegemund.

No.1 seeds Zhang Shuai and Wang Qiang each booked their places in the quarter-finals of the JiangXi Open with second-round wins.

Zhang will face Zhu Lin after defeating Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets, while Wang was made to work for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over Sabina Sharipova.

Teenage qualifier En Shuo Liang is also through.

News
Previous Serena hits out at 'discriminatory' tests again
Read
Serena hits out at 'discriminatory' tests again
Next Schwartzman through in Hamburg, Verdasco out
Read
Schwartzman through in Hamburg, Verdasco out