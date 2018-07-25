Goerges sets up quarter-final with Danilovic

No.1 seed Goerges was made to work in the second set after breezing through the opener, twice throwing away a break before finally clinching victory with ease in the tiebreak.

Danilovic shocked Kaia Kanepi in straight sets, as Anastasia Potapova downed Kristyna Pliskova to tee up a meeting with Valentyna Ivakhnenko.

Bucharest Open winner Anastasija Sevastova, the No.3 seed, was catching up on her first round match and advanced with a 6-2 3-6 6-4 triumph over Pauline Parmentier.

Alize Cornet crashed out as she let a one-set lead slip to Laura Siegemund.

No.1 seeds Zhang Shuai and Wang Qiang each booked their places in the quarter-finals of the JiangXi Open with second-round wins.

Zhang will face Zhu Lin after defeating Margarita Gasparyan in straight sets, while Wang was made to work for a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over Sabina Sharipova.

Teenage qualifier En Shuo Liang is also through.