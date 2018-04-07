Germany, France and Croatia lead in Davis Cup

Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez fought gallantly after losing the first two sets, drawing level in a marathon match of over four-and-a-half hours, but Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff eventually sealed a shock 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 victory.

Now world No.1 Nadal must beat world No.4 Alexander Zverev if Spain is to avoid defeat in the last eight.

The other two European match-ups are also 2-1 as it stands, as the France pair, boasting the ATP's No.9-ranked doubles player Nicolas Mahut alongside Pierre Hugues Herbert, raced to victory in straight sets, defeating Italy 6-4 6-3 6-1.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli were swiftly seen off, fading after holding their own early on and the former, ranked No.20, will have to beat No/11 Lucas Pouille to keep Italy in the competition.

Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic came from behind to beat Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-4 6-2.