Fucsovics wins first ATP title

The world No.60 became the first Hungarian to taste ATP success since Balazs Taroczy in 1982 as he breezed past his opponent 6-2 6-2 in a little over an hour.

Gojowczyk had enjoyed a stellar run to the final, accounting for Ivo Karlovic, David Ferrer, Andreas Seppi and Fabio Fognini, while Fucsovics counted Stan Wawrinka among his scalps.

It was the Hungarian who flew out of the blocks, racing into a 4-0 lead before converting his second set point to edge ahead.

The opening to the second set was a more even affair as the first four games went with serve before Fucsovics took control, claiming back-to-back breaks to surge into a 5-2 lead.

With two match points at 40-15, there was a somewhat dramatic finish as Fucsovics' serve was initially called out by the line judge, only for the chair umpire to hop down and overrule his colleague, allowing the 26-year-old to belatedly celebrate.