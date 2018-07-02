Federer off to a flyer, Wawrinka stuns Dimitrov

Roger Federer was feeling "incredibly sexy" ahead of his Wimbledon title defence and Centre Court fell even more in love with the Swiss legend as he brushed aside Dusan Lajovic on day one.

Federer only needed 79 minutes to get his quest for a ninth crown underway, winning 91 points to Lajovic's 56 in the straight-sets win.

"I'm happy to be back at Wimbledon," he said. "I was really able to enjoy the match out there because I got off to a good start.

"When you get off to a good start in set one and two, you're able to just enjoy the moment more than when you're struggling early on"

The main talking point, however, was Federer's change of outfit, after he swapped Nike for Uniqlo in a new deal.

"I was excited to wear Uniqlo today. I must tell you, it's been a long time coming. I felt very good out there."

The man he beat in the final 12 months ago, Marin Cilic, also started strongly, while Sam Querrey's new wife may have to wait a little bit longer for a honeymoon.

Borna Coric – who sensationally saw off Federer in the Halle final – could not replicate that form against Daniil Medvedev, and Gael Monfils won the battle of the Frenchmen against Richard Gasquet.

Ace-machine Ivo Karlovic reeled off 36 as he beat Mikhail Youzhny, with fellow big servers John Isner (28) and Kevin Anderson (20) unable to reach the Croatian's levels in wins over Yannick Maden and Norbert Gombos respectively.