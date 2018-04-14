`Edmund and Andujar set up Marrakech showdown

Edmund, who exceeded expectations by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, defeated Malek Jaziri 6-2 6-1 to reach the last four after no play was possible on Saturday (AEST) because of rain.

The No.2 seed then saw off Richard Gasquet in straight sets, winning 6-3 6-4 to stand on the brink of claiming his maiden title in Marrakech.

Brit Edmund blasted 11 aces past the experienced No.4 seed from France, breaking four times to become the first player to reach the final.

Andujar will be Edmund's opponent on Monday (AEST) after he defeated qualifier Alexey Vatutin 6-4 5-7 6-3 before ousting Joao Sousa 6-4 6-4.

Spaniard Andujar, a two-time winner of this tournament, broke Sousa twice in each set to stay in the hunt to complete a hat-trick of titles in Morocco.

Andujar, who won an ATP Challenger Tour event in Alicante last week, said: "I didn't expect to be in the final as I'm just coming back from injury. Playing in Morocco is always very special for me as I've won here in the past.

"Tomorrow will be a tough final against Kyle, he's an excellent player. I'm a bit tired right now, but very much looking forward to the final and very happy with my two wins today."