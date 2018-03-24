Djokovic struggles continue in Miami

A six-time champion in Miami, Djokovic, the No.9 seed at the ATP 1000 event, slumped to a straight-sets defeat against Benoit Paire.

While multiple other seeds also fell, the likes of Cilic, Dimitrov, Juan Martin del Potro and Kei Nishikori managed to advance.

Djokovic, a 12-time grand slam champion, suffered a 6-3 6-4 loss to Paire, seeing his win-loss record this year slip to 3-3.

The Serbian has struggled on his return from an elbow injury, with the defeat ending his 16-match winning streak in Miami.

Djokovic was dominated by Paire, who converted four of eight break points to win in 67 minutes.

Cilic, the No.2 seed, was too good for Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-5 6-3 in the second round.

It was largely a good day for the top seeds, with Dimitrov rallying to overcome Maximilian Marterer 4-6 6-2 6-1.

Del Potro, coming off his success at Indian Wells, also progressed thanks to a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory over Robin Haase.

Awaiting the No.5 seed in the third round is Nishikori, who got past John Millman 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-3.

Raonic served 16 aces to ease to a 6-3 6-3 win over Swedish teenager Mikael Ymer.

On his return from an eye injury, No.7 seed David Goffin was the top-ranked player to depart, crushed by Joao Sousa 6-0 6-1.

Other seeds to fall included Roberto Bautista Agut, Feliciano Lopez, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Muller and Andrey Rublev.