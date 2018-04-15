Djokovic reunites with Vajda for Monte Carlo

Djokovic won all 12 of his grand slam titles with Vajda as part of his backroom team, before splitting with the Slovakian, fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic in May 2017 in a decision he described as "shock therapy".

However, a long-term elbow injury has severely hindered Djokovic's form and confidence and he has an underwhelming 3-3 record this season.

The 30-year-old consequently split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek earlier this month, with Djokovic stating he is looking for new ways to rediscover his form.

But it is a tried-and-tested method that Djokovic will use in Monte Carlo, where he is a two-time winner, with Vajda, who first started working with the Serb star in 2006, returning to his team.

Vajda has been helping Djokovic prepare for the clay-court season, and watched on during a practice session with David Goffin on Sunday (AEST).