Djokovic impresses as Monfils sets up Nadal test

Djokovic looked refreshed and confident in his tough opening match in the Spanish capital, his link up with former coach Marian Vajda already paying dividends.

In the stand-out first-round tie it was Djokovic who claimed victory as he goes in search of a third title.

He is joined in round two by Milos Raonic and Gael Monfils - who will be Nadal's first opponent as he looks to extend his sensational run on the red dirt.

Monday also saw victories for Diego Schwartzman, Benoit Paire, Feliciano Lopez and Milos Raonic, the latter only dropping five games against Nicolas Kicker.

Dusan Lajovic, Federico Delbonis, Mikhail Kukushkin and Damir Dzumhur are also through.