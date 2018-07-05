Djokovic eases through after injury timeout

Djokovic was far too good for the 126-ranked Zeballos, taking just an hour and 31 minutes to win 6-1 6-2 6-3 on No.2 Court on Friday (AEST).

There was concern for the limping 12th seed when he called for a medical timeout, seemingly struggling with his left quad.

Djokovic had been moving gingerly, but did not appear to be hindered as he returned to the court to secure a third-round meeting with Kyle Edmund or Bradley Klahn.

The 12-time major winner, runner-up at Queen's last month, struck 31 winners and made only four unforced errors, also serving superbly as Zeballos was unable to earn a solitary break point.

Djokovic set the tone by starting with a hold to love, going on to open up a 3-0 lead in quick time and he broke for a second time before ending the first set in only 22 minutes.

The Serbian was relentless, winning the first four games of a second set which he won with a third consecutive hold to love.

Argentinian Zeballos was given respite when Djokovic called for treatment in the third, but the former world number one was able to finish off the job in ruthless fashion.